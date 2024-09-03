SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14) H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14) H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
Goldberg can do his voodoo to this later.
Had to post because I'm OCDing about Ariana Grande being on Brolin's left instead of his right. I can't recall a promo with the musical guest on that side before. WHAT'S GOING ON!!
Also Chloe Fineman looks amazing! Maybe she knew she couldn't compete with Sweeney last week so she's bringing the hotness hard this week.
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) — H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) — H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) — H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) — H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) — H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) — H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) — H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) — H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09) — H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) — H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 02/03/24 (S49E11) — H: Ayo Edebiri - MG: Jennifer Lopez
SNL 02/24/24 (S49E12) — H: Shane Gillis - MG: 21 Savage
SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) — H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14) — H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
Had to post because I'm OCDing about Ariana Grande being on Brolin's left instead of his right. I can't recall a promo with the musical guest on that side before. WHAT'S GOING ON!!
Also Chloe Fineman looks amazing! Maybe she knew she couldn't compete with Sweeney last week so she's bringing the hotness hard this week.
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) — H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) — H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) — H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) — H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) — H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) — H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) — H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) — H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09) — H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) — H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 02/03/24 (S49E11) — H: Ayo Edebiri - MG: Jennifer Lopez
SNL 02/24/24 (S49E12) — H: Shane Gillis - MG: 21 Savage
SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) — H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14) — H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
Last edited by Goldberg74; 03-09-24 at 03:39 PM.
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,742
Likes: 0
Received 4,458 Likes on 3,024 Posts
re: SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14) H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
A rarity for sure... but it does happen.
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,096
Received 750 Likes on 490 Posts
Re: SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14) H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
I do love the basketball promo... "Thanos!"
And in that first promo where she drops the titles of her songs on her album and then says 'bye' and walks away gave me vibes from when Ariana played the absent-minded flighty teen, Cat, on the Nickelodeon show Victorious.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off