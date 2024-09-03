Re: SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14)  H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande

Quote: Count Dooku Originally Posted by Goldberg can do his voodoo to this later.

Voodoo has been done. Thanks for getting it started. I was out all morning and it slipped my mind.I do love the basketball promo... "Thanos!"And in that first promo where she drops the titles of her songs on her album and then says 'bye' and walks away gave me vibes from when Ariana played the absent-minded flighty teen, Cat, on the Nickelodeon show