SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14)  H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande

   
SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14)  H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
Goldberg can do his voodoo to this later.





Had to post because I'm OCDing about Ariana Grande being on Brolin's left instead of his right. I can't recall a promo with the musical guest on that side before. WHAT'S GOING ON!!

Also Chloe Fineman looks amazing! Maybe she knew she couldn't compete with Sweeney last week so she's bringing the hotness hard this week.

Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) — H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) — H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) — H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) — H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) — H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) — H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) — H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) — H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09) — H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) — H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 02/03/24 (S49E11) — H: Ayo Edebiri - MG: Jennifer Lopez
SNL 02/24/24 (S49E12) — H: Shane Gillis - MG: 21 Savage
SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) — H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14) — H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
re: SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14)  H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
A rarity for sure... but it does happen.

Re: SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14)  H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
A rarity for sure... but it does happen.
Goldberg can do his voodoo to this later.
Voodoo has been done. Thanks for getting it started. I was out all morning and it slipped my mind.

I do love the basketball promo... "Thanos!"

And in that first promo where she drops the titles of her songs on her album and then says 'bye' and walks away gave me vibes from when Ariana played the absent-minded flighty teen, Cat, on the Nickelodeon show Victorious.
