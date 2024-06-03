Parasyte: The Grey (Netflix) Limited Sci-Fi Horror series based on the Manga 4/5/24
Parasyte: The Grey (Netflix) Limited Sci-Fi Horror series based on the Manga 4/5/24
When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat.
This looks pretty cool. But, there are too many God damn limited series
Parasyte got an anime adaptation, a full 24 episodes. It's a cool sci-fi/horror premise that is really interesting in the beginning. The anime did kind of go off the rails for me late in the run. If you're into body horror, give it a look.
