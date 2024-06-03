DVD Talk Forum

Parasyte: The Grey (Netflix)  Limited Sci-Fi Horror series based on the Manga  4/5/24

Parasyte: The Grey (Netflix)  Limited Sci-Fi Horror series based on the Manga  4/5/24

   
03-06-24, 08:08 PM
DJariya
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,372
Received 3,483 Likes on 2,501 Posts
Parasyte: The Grey (Netflix)  Limited Sci-Fi Horror series based on the Manga  4/5/24




When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat.







This looks pretty cool. But, there are too many God damn limited series

03-06-24, 11:37 PM
PhantomStranger
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 27,293
Received 773 Likes on 648 Posts
Re: Parasyte: The Grey (Netflix)  Limited Sci-Fi Horror series based on the Manga  4/5/24
Parasyte got an anime adaptation, a full 24 episodes. It's a cool sci-fi/horror premise that is really interesting in the beginning. The anime did kind of go off the rails for me late in the run. If you're into body horror, give it a look.
