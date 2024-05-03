Re: Sugar (Apple TV+) -- S: Colin Farrell -- Premieres April 5, 2024

Agree with you about Marlowe. I wanted to like it so badly but it was disappointing. The Perry Mason series had a good first season and the second went downhill.



It's hard to believe with all the time the writers have had off from COVID and striking that there isn't better stuff coming out. I expected to see something like a Renaissance of great movies and shows but that theory isn't panning out.



This looks okay. I'll watch anything with Colin Farrell. But Hollywood still doesn't seem to know what to do with him.