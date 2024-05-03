Sugar (Apple TV+) -- S: Colin Farrell -- Premieres April 5, 2024
Sugar (Apple TV+) -- S: Colin Farrell -- Premieres April 5, 2024
Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.
The series also stars Kirby (The Sandman), Amy Ryan (The Wire), Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry (Mindhunter), Alex Hernandez (Invasion), and James Cromwell (Succession), with guest stars Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad) and Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling).
Re: Sugar (Apple TV+) -- S: Colin Farrell -- Premieres April 5, 2024
I watched the trailer this morning. A PI show with Farrell sounds cool. As long as it takes the stench away from Marlowe. That was such a terrible PI movie last year.
Looks like this is 8 episodes: Shows A-Z - sugar on apple tv plus | TheFutonCritic.com
Post-strikes, it seems like the shows aren't letting up. And I know some here churned Apple TV+ because of cost.
Re: Sugar (Apple TV+) -- S: Colin Farrell -- Premieres April 5, 2024
Agree with you about Marlowe. I wanted to like it so badly but it was disappointing. The Perry Mason series had a good first season and the second went downhill.
It's hard to believe with all the time the writers have had off from COVID and striking that there isn't better stuff coming out. I expected to see something like a Renaissance of great movies and shows but that theory isn't panning out.
This looks okay. I'll watch anything with Colin Farrell. But Hollywood still doesn't seem to know what to do with him.
