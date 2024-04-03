So You Think You Can Dance 2024 (Fox)

Quote:

So You Think You Can Dance is back and better than ever! Season 18 will infuse a new format reflecting the authentic experience of building a successful career in dance, as so many alums have. Each week, contestants will compete in new, intense dance challenges that will give them a real taste of the career, from performing in a music video or a football halftime show to going toe-to-toe on stage with a Broadway performer. In the end, it will be up to the judges to decide their fate. Eliminations will take place weekly, with the Top 3 finalists competing in the season's spectacular finale, but only one will win the $100,000 grand prize and be crowned the winner of So You Think You Can Dance Season 18. This season will also debut a documentary-style look at the contestants' dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys.