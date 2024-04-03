So You Think You Can Dance 2024 (Fox)
So You Think You Can Dance 2024 (Fox)
Wow I had no idea this was coming back especially since it has been thrown out in the summertime as filler for the past few seasons like yesterday's trash.
Given all the recent press about Nigel Lythgoe and Paula Abdul I figured that we had seen the last of this show but here we are with a new revamped version!
So far the best thing they have done is get all new judges. And here's a new idea....they actually have dance experience instead of being hacks and wanna-bes (Jo Jo Siwa, Leah Rimini, Matthew Morrison)
I love that they brought back Allison and Comfort who were probably two of the most beloved and favorite alumni of regular viewers like myself. I don't think Max Chermicovsky (sp?) had any connection to this show previously but he obvs has dance skills from Dancing with Stars and his own dance career. All respected and talented people who are qualified to judge.
So far I'm loving this reboot(?). Smart of them to keep Cat Deeley for something to carryover from the past seasons and she really does a great job as host and giving the kids a sympathetic shoulder to cry on. Looking forward to see how this season goes!
Comfort is only there for the audition phase.
The live shows will have JoJo Siwa judge with Allison and Maxim. From what Ive seen, they will start the live shows with a Top 10.
Heres a press release about the format of Season 18!
So You Think You Can Dance is back and better than ever! Season 18 will infuse a new format reflecting the authentic experience of building a successful career in dance, as so many alums have. Each week, contestants will compete in new, intense dance challenges that will give them a real taste of the career, from performing in a music video or a football halftime show to going toe-to-toe on stage with a Broadway performer. In the end, it will be up to the judges to decide their fate. Eliminations will take place weekly, with the Top 3 finalists competing in the season's spectacular finale, but only one will win the $100,000 grand prize and be crowned the winner of So You Think You Can Dance Season 18. This season will also debut a documentary-style look at the contestants' dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys.
