Elsbeth (CBS) -- S: Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce -- Comedy/Drama from the Creators of The Good Wife
CARRIE PRESTON STARS AS ELSBETH TASCIONI, AN ASTUTE BUT UNCONVENTIONAL ATTORNEY WHO USES HER SINGULAR POINT OF VIEW TO MAKE UNIQUE OBSERVATIONS AND CORNER BRILLIANT CRIMINALS ALONGSIDE THE NYPD, ON THE SERIES PREMIERE OF "ELSBETH," THURSDAY, FEB. 29
"Elsbeth" Is Based on the Character Featured in "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight"
Series Also Stars Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson with Stephen Moyer Guest Starring in Premiere
"Pilot" - Carrie Preston stars as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth's insightful and offbeat ways. In the premiere, when a college theater student is mysteriously found dead in her high-rise New York City apartment, Elsbeth immediately suspects foul play and enters a game of wits against the victim's popular theater director Alex Modarian (guest star Stephen Moyer) who she believes is involved. Throughout the evolution of the murder investigation, Elsbeth must balance her consent decree role with the NYPD and her uncommon methods to make her case and uncover the real killer, on the series premiere of ELSBETH, Thursday, Feb. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
STORY BY: Robert King and Michelle King
DIRECTED BY: Robert King
EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, and Liz Glotzer with Tolins serving as showrunner
Elsbeth Tascioni was introduced in The Good Wife and also appeared in The Good Fight.
I liked her. She was such a weird lawyer. Glad she got a spinoff. I like seeing an unconventional procedural.
Sepinwall gave it a positive review and he's a real hard ass these days on TV
Variety also gave it a good review: https://variety.com/2024/tv/reviews/...ff-1235922490/
If this type of show isn't your cup of tea or simply have no time for it, it's all good. Just posting a thread.
I loved and watched every episode of The Good Wife, but never really watched The Good Fight. I am a fan of The Kings work as writers and directors.
Re: Elsbeth (CBS) -- S: Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce -- Comedy/Drama from the Creators of The Good Wife
I liked the character but am not sure if I can take a whole series of her.
