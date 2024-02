The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10thres

The long-awaited fourth season of “The Challenge: All Stars” is finally here. Variety can exclusively announce that the reality competition series will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, April 10, on Paramount+. After the premiere, new episodes will drop on Wednesdays on the streaming service.Season 4 features “old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers,” competing for a $300,000 grand prize in Cape Town, South Africa. This season’s cast includes beloved vets who haven’t competed in many years, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Rachel Robinson, Adam Larson, Averey Tressler and Brandon Nelson.Two cast members return after only one challenge; Kefla Hare, who debuted on “Road Rules: Down Under,” only competed in 1999’s “Real World vs. Road Rules,” while “The Real World: Miami” alum Flora Alekseyeun only played in 2002’s “Battle of the Seasons.”As shown in the trailer, “All Stars” has added a new twist; each player must earn a star before heading to the final — but have the opportunity to steal each other’s, something that is likely to cause a stir in the house.Season 4 will debut April 11 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.“The Challenge: All Stars,” created by Bunim-Murray Productions for MTV Entertainment Studios, is executive produced by Julie Pizzi, Ryan Smith, Fred Birckhead, Mark Long, Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci. Co-executive producers are Skye Topic, Rob Whitaker, Kristin Bihr, Micah Kehoe-Thompson, Alex Rosenbloom and Eric Spagnoletti. https://variety.com/gallery/the-chal...-all-stars-29/