The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10thres
Season 4 features “old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers,” competing for a $300,000 grand prize in Cape Town, South Africa. This season’s cast includes beloved vets who haven’t competed in many years, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Rachel Robinson, Adam Larson, Averey Tressler and Brandon Nelson.
Two cast members return after only one challenge; Kefla Hare, who debuted on “Road Rules: Down Under,” only competed in 1999’s “Real World vs. Road Rules,” while “The Real World: Miami” alum Flora Alekseyeun only played in 2002’s “Battle of the Seasons.”
As shown in the trailer, “All Stars” has added a new twist; each player must earn a star before heading to the final — but have the opportunity to steal each other’s, something that is likely to cause a stir in the house.
Season 4 will debut April 11 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
“The Challenge: All Stars,” created by Bunim-Murray Productions for MTV Entertainment Studios, is executive produced by Julie Pizzi, Ryan Smith, Fred Birckhead, Mark Long, Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci. Co-executive producers are Skye Topic, Rob Whitaker, Kristin Bihr, Micah Kehoe-Thompson, Alex Rosenbloom and Eric Spagnoletti. https://variety.com/gallery/the-chal...-all-stars-29/
Cast:
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “The Inferno 3,” 2007
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “The Gauntlet 2,” 2005
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Rivals III,” 2015
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Free Agents,” 2014
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “War of the Worlds 2,” 2019
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Rivals II,” 2013
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Battle of the Seasons,” 2002
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Battle of the Exes II,” 2015
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Double Agents,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Real World vs. Road Rules,” 1999
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Ride or Dies,” 2023
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Double Agents,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Double Agents,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Battle of the Exes,” 2012
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Final Reckoning,” 2018
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “Rivals II,” 2013
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Ace Amerso5 Challenges
Last competed: “The Inferno 3,” 2007
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Adam Larson3 Challenges, 1 Win
Last competed: “The Gauntlet 2,” 2005
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Averey Tressler2 Challenges
Last competed: “Rivals III,” 2015
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Ayanna Mackins4 Challenges
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Brad Fiorenza12 Challenges, 1 Win
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Brandon Nelson5 Challenges
Last competed: “Free Agents,” 2014
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Cara Maria Sorbello14 Challenges, 2 Wins
Last competed: “War of the Worlds 2,” 2019
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Derek Chavez4 Challenges
Last competed: “Rivals II,” 2013
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Flora Alekseyeun1 Challenge
Last competed: “Battle of the Seasons,” 2002
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Janelle Casanave3 Challenges, 1 Win
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Jasmine Reynaud6 Challenges
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Jay Mitchell1 Challenge
Last competed: “Battle of the Exes II,” 2015
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Kam Williams5 Challenges
Last competed: “Double Agents,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Kefla Hare1 Challenge, 1 Win
Last competed: “Real World vs. Road Rules,” 1999
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Laurel Stucky7 Challenges, 1 Win
Last competed: “Ride or Dies,” 2023
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Leroy Garrett12 Challenges
Last competed: “Double Agents,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Nicole Zanatta3 Challenges
Last competed: “Double Agents,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Rachel Robinson7 Challenges, 2 Wins
Last competed: “Battle of the Exes,” 2012
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Ryan Kehoe6 Challenges
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Steve Meinke2 Challenges
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Syrus Yarbrough7 Challenges, 1 Win
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Tina Barta7 Challenges
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Tony Raines6 Challenges
Last competed: “Final Reckoning,” 2018
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Tyrie Ballard-Brown6 Challenges
Last competed: “Rivals II,” 2013
Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+
Veronica Portillo13 Challenges, 3 Wins
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022
Can a mod fix the date in the thread title. I forgot to format it correctly and I have a typo. I'm unable to edit it. Thanks!
