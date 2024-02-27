DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th

   
Old 02-27-24, 11:10 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,669
Received 792 Likes on 583 Posts
The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th
The long-awaited fourth season of “The Challenge: All Stars” is finally here. Variety can exclusively announce that the reality competition series will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, April 10, on Paramount+. After the premiere, new episodes will drop on Wednesdays on the streaming service.

Season 4 features “old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers,” competing for a $300,000 grand prize in Cape Town, South Africa. This season’s cast includes beloved vets who haven’t competed in many years, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Rachel Robinson, Adam Larson, Averey Tressler and Brandon Nelson.

Two cast members return after only one challenge; Kefla Hare, who debuted on “Road Rules: Down Under,” only competed in 1999’s “Real World vs. Road Rules,” while “The Real World: Miami” alum Flora Alekseyeun only played in 2002’s “Battle of the Seasons.”

As shown in the trailer, “All Stars” has added a new twist; each player must earn a star before heading to the final — but have the opportunity to steal each other’s, something that is likely to cause a stir in the house.

Season 4 will debut April 11 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

“The Challenge: All Stars,” created by Bunim-Murray Productions for MTV Entertainment Studios, is executive produced by Julie Pizzi, Ryan Smith, Fred Birckhead, Mark Long, Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci. Co-executive producers are Skye Topic, Rob Whitaker, Kristin Bihr, Micah Kehoe-Thompson, Alex Rosenbloom and Eric Spagnoletti. https://variety.com/gallery/the-chal...-all-stars-29/
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-24, 11:12 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,669
Received 792 Likes on 583 Posts
re: The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th
Cast:

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Ace Amerso

5 Challenges
Last competed: “The Inferno 3,” 2007

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Adam Larson

3 Challenges, 1 Win
Last competed: “The Gauntlet 2,” 2005

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Averey Tressler

2 Challenges
Last competed: “Rivals III,” 2015

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Ayanna Mackins

4 Challenges
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Brad Fiorenza

12 Challenges, 1 Win
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Brandon Nelson

5 Challenges
Last competed: “Free Agents,” 2014

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Cara Maria Sorbello

14 Challenges, 2 Wins
Last competed: “War of the Worlds 2,” 2019

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Derek Chavez

4 Challenges
Last competed: “Rivals II,” 2013

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Flora Alekseyeun

1 Challenge
Last competed: “Battle of the Seasons,” 2002

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Janelle Casanave

3 Challenges, 1 Win
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Jasmine Reynaud

6 Challenges
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Jay Mitchell

1 Challenge
Last competed: “Battle of the Exes II,” 2015

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Kam Williams

5 Challenges
Last competed: “Double Agents,” 2021

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Kefla Hare

1 Challenge, 1 Win
Last competed: “Real World vs. Road Rules,” 1999

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Laurel Stucky

7 Challenges, 1 Win
Last competed: “Ride or Dies,” 2023

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Leroy Garrett

12 Challenges
Last competed: “Double Agents,” 2021

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Nicole Zanatta

3 Challenges
Last competed: “Double Agents,” 2021

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Rachel Robinson

7 Challenges, 2 Wins
Last competed: “Battle of the Exes,” 2012

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Ryan Kehoe

6 Challenges
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Steve Meinke

2 Challenges
Last competed: “All Stars 2,” 2021

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Syrus Yarbrough

7 Challenges, 1 Win
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Tina Barta

7 Challenges
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Tony Raines

6 Challenges
Last competed: “Final Reckoning,” 2018

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Tyrie Ballard-Brown

6 Challenges
Last competed: “Rivals II,” 2013

Photo : Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Veronica Portillo

13 Challenges, 3 Wins
Last competed: “All Stars 3,” 2022
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-24, 11:18 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,669
Received 792 Likes on 583 Posts
re: The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th
Can a mod fix the date in the thread title. I forgot to format it correctly and I have a typo. I'm unable to edit it. Thanks!
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-24, 03:12 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Twin Cities, US of A
Posts: 14,145
Received 166 Likes on 132 Posts
re: The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th
Glad this is finally coming. Need to get the stink of the last Challenge season out of the room.
Bill Needle is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-24, 03:15 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,669
Received 792 Likes on 583 Posts
re: The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th
Originally Posted by Bill Needle
Glad this is finally coming. Need to get the stink of the last Challenge season out of the room.
I haven't finished it yet, but it's not been great so far. They will start shooting season 40 in March.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-24, 03:44 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
mwbmis's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Land of Lincoln
Posts: 6,961
Received 181 Likes on 146 Posts
re: The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th
Cara Maria, Laurel, and Nicole....what could go wrong?

I hope Tyrie continues his streak of being sent home first.

Edit to add....he was only first guy out in 3 of his 6 shows, but his best showing ever was making the fifth episode (the Island).
Last edited by mwbmis; 02-27-24 at 03:53 PM.
mwbmis is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-24, 04:43 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,669
Received 792 Likes on 583 Posts
re: The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th
Originally Posted by mwbmis
Cara Maria, Laurel, and Nicole....what could go wrong?

I hope Tyrie continues his streak of being sent home first.

Edit to add....he was only first guy out in 3 of his 6 shows, but his best showing ever was making the fifth episode (the Island).
The Bad Girls have been reunited too (Rachel, Veronica, and Tina). Tyrie had just never had it for a guy that had his build, but The Challenge is made more for people with endurance than big strong guys.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-24, 04:46 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,669
Received 792 Likes on 583 Posts
re: The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th
The men's side is pretty weak this season. Leroy and Tony are probably the two best guys. Brad's lost a step. The women's side is deeper with Cara, Laurel, Kam, and Janelle. I'm just glad to see Averey back.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-24, 11:20 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
AaronHernandez's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Bayside
Posts: 3,117
Received 107 Likes on 85 Posts
re: The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th
Whoa Flora from RW Miami definitely was a highlight of that era of Real World.I just hope she doesn't get hurt since she is almost her mid 50's. Had she been born 5-810years later she probably would fill a similiar role to what Coral/Tina/Veronica did in the early Challenge seasons.
AaronHernandez is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-27-24, 11:32 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,669
Received 792 Likes on 583 Posts
re: The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 (Paramount Plus) Premieres April 10th
Originally Posted by AaronHernandez
Whoa Flora from RW Miami definitely was a highlight of that era of Real World.I just hope she doesn't get hurt since she is almost her mid 50's. Had she been born 5-810years later she probably would fill a similiar role to what Coral/Tina/Veronica did in the early Challenge seasons.
Mark, Beth, and Syrus are all in the 50's and did ok. I'm sure Flora will be fine.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
SNL 02/24/24 (S49E12)  H: Shane Gillis - MG: 21 Savage

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.