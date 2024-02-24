DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Post strikes 2023 - Are you caught up on all your TV backlog?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV
View Poll Results: Did you get caught up on all your TV backlog during the strikes?
Yes
1
50.00%
Nope
0
0%
Don't watch that much TV, so I was never behind
0
0%
Months/Years behind, so I will probably never be caught up
1
50.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Post strikes 2023 - Are you caught up on all your TV backlog?

   
Old 02-24-24, 03:02 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,242
Received 3,456 Likes on 2,486 Posts
Post strikes 2023 - Are you caught up on all your TV backlog?
Question is in the thread title.

Did you manage to make a dent on your backlog while watching some new things that slowly came out during the course of the SAG and WGA strikes?

Or do you watch very little that you were always caught up?

Or are you simply hopelessly behind?

To answer my own question, yes I managed to get caught up through DVR and streaming while getting ready for new seasons coming out and I am probably 85% caught up.

And I managed to keep up weekly with some new programs like Monarch and now Masters of the Air.


*** This doesn't just apply to broadcast TV content. This can be new Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple, Prime video, Max, AMC+, Paramount +, Peacock shows etc. that you may be backed up on. That may make things a lot harder. I know some of you churn to save money, so you may back backed up on a lot of streaming content.
Last edited by DJariya; 02-24-24 at 03:42 PM.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-24-24, 03:04 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,632
Received 783 Likes on 576 Posts
Re: Post strikes 2023 - Are you caught up on all your TV backlog?
I'm not at all caught up. I'm still very behind, but part of that was due to a death in my family. I hope to get caught up on Traitors, The Challenge, and The Amazing Race soon.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Last Show You Binged?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.