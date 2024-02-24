Post strikes 2023 - Are you caught up on all your TV backlog?

Question is in the thread title.



Did you manage to make a dent on your backlog while watching some new things that slowly came out during the course of the SAG and WGA strikes?



Or do you watch very little that you were always caught up?



Or are you simply hopelessly behind?



To answer my own question, yes I managed to get caught up through DVR and streaming while getting ready for new seasons coming out and I am probably 85% caught up.



And I managed to keep up weekly with some new programs like Monarch and now Masters of the Air.





*** This doesn't just apply to broadcast TV content. This can be new Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple, Prime video, Max, AMC+, Paramount +, Peacock shows etc. that you may be backed up on. That may make things a lot harder. I know some of you churn to save money, so you may back backed up on a lot of streaming content.