DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Amazing Race Season 36 (CBS) Premieres 3-13-24

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Amazing Race Season 36 (CBS) Premieres 3-13-24

   
Old 02-21-24, 06:05 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,626
Received 782 Likes on 575 Posts
The Amazing Race Season 36 (CBS) Premieres 3-13-24


Thirteen new duos are about to take part in the Race of a lifetime.

CBS has revealed its new cast for Season 36 of The Amazing Race, which premieres Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30/8:30c. Just like last season, each episode will be 90 minutes long, and there will be no non-elimination legs, raising the stakes on what will already be a high-pressure competition.

Host Phil Keoghan will kick everything off from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where teams will participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last. Along the way, racers will go paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, and visit two new countries. They’ll swim through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visit music superstar Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados. Other locations include Chile, Uruguay, and Pennsylvania state, where the first team to cross the final finish line will win the highly coveted $1 million prize.

The cast features former NFL player Rod Gardner and his wife Leticia; firefighter moms Sunny and Bizzy; military pilots Juan and Shane; and twin brothers Anthony and Bailey, among others.
https://tvline.com/lists/the-amazing...michelle-sean/
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-21-24, 06:06 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,626
Received 782 Likes on 575 Posts
Re: The Amazing Race Season 36 (CBS) Premieres 3-13-24
Cast:

MICHELLE & SEAN

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Michelle (39) and Sean Clark (46), owners of Double Dutch Aerobics
Married
East Point, Ga.

KISHORI & KARISHMA

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Kishori Turner (26, senior marketing strategist) and Karishma Cordero (22, student)
Cousins
Gaithersburg, Md., and Austin, Texas

JUAN & SHANE

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Juan Villa (29) and Shane Bilek (29), Air Force pilots
Best friends
Spokane, Wash., and Marine City, Mich.

DANNY & ANGIE

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Danny (27, university resident director) and Angie Butler (55, seventh grade teacher)
Mother and son
San Diego and Walla Walla, Wash.

DEREK & SHELISA

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Derek (57, retired chief of police) and Shelisa Williams (55, retired sheriff’s lieutenant)
Married
Alta Loma, Calif.

YVONNE & MELISSA

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Yvonne Chavez (40, global strategy and operations lead) and Melissa Main (38, investigator for U.S. Navy special operations)
Dating
San Diego

RICKY & CESAR

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Ricky Rotandi (34, preschool teacher) and Cesar Aldrete (34, food stylist)
Dating
New York City

SUNNY & BIZZY

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Sunny Pulver (41) and Bizzy Smith (37), firefighters
Best friends
Edgerton, Wis., and New Berlin, Wis.

ANTHONY & BAILEY

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Anthony (26) and Bailey Smith (26), recruiters
Twin brothers
Clearwater, Fla.

ROD & LETICIA

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Rod (46, former NFL player*/owner of Gshred Supplements) and Leticia Gardner (38, fitness business owner)
Married
Lawrenceville, Ga.
*Rod has played for Washington, Carolina, Green Bay and Kansas City

AMBER & VINNY

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Amber Craven (30) and Vinny Cagungun (37), nurse anesthetists
Dating
Englewood, Colo.

CHRIS & MARY

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Chris Foster (60, receptionist) and Mary Cardona-Foster (27, marketing manager)
Father and daughter
Waltham, Mass.

MAYA & ROHAN

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Maya (20, student) and Rohan Mody (23, student)
Siblings
Monmouth Junction, N.J.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-21-24, 06:10 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,626
Received 782 Likes on 575 Posts
Re: The Amazing Race Season 36 (CBS) Premieres 3-13-24
I never finished last season. I had a death in the family and never caught up. I'm hoping to finish it before the new season starts.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.