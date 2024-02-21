The Amazing Race Season 36 (CBS) Premieres 3-13-24
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,626
The Amazing Race Season 36 (CBS) Premieres 3-13-24
Thirteen new duos are about to take part in the Race of a lifetime.
CBS has revealed its new cast for Season 36 of The Amazing Race, which premieres Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30/8:30c. Just like last season, each episode will be 90 minutes long, and there will be no non-elimination legs, raising the stakes on what will already be a high-pressure competition.
Host Phil Keoghan will kick everything off from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where teams will participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last. Along the way, racers will go paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, and visit two new countries. They’ll swim through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visit music superstar Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados. Other locations include Chile, Uruguay, and Pennsylvania state, where the first team to cross the final finish line will win the highly coveted $1 million prize.
The cast features former NFL player Rod Gardner and his wife Leticia; firefighter moms Sunny and Bizzy; military pilots Juan and Shane; and twin brothers Anthony and Bailey, among others.
https://tvline.com/lists/the-amazing...michelle-sean/
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,626
Re: The Amazing Race Season 36 (CBS) Premieres 3-13-24
Cast:
Michelle (39) and Sean Clark (46), owners of Double Dutch Aerobics
Married
East Point, Ga.
Kishori Turner (26, senior marketing strategist) and Karishma Cordero (22, student)
Cousins
Gaithersburg, Md., and Austin, Texas
Juan Villa (29) and Shane Bilek (29), Air Force pilots
Best friends
Spokane, Wash., and Marine City, Mich.
Danny (27, university resident director) and Angie Butler (55, seventh grade teacher)
Mother and son
San Diego and Walla Walla, Wash.
Derek (57, retired chief of police) and Shelisa Williams (55, retired sheriff’s lieutenant)
Married
Alta Loma, Calif.
Yvonne Chavez (40, global strategy and operations lead) and Melissa Main (38, investigator for U.S. Navy special operations)
Dating
San Diego
Ricky Rotandi (34, preschool teacher) and Cesar Aldrete (34, food stylist)
Dating
New York City
Sunny Pulver (41) and Bizzy Smith (37), firefighters
Best friends
Edgerton, Wis., and New Berlin, Wis.
Anthony (26) and Bailey Smith (26), recruiters
Twin brothers
Clearwater, Fla.
Rod (46, former NFL player*/owner of Gshred Supplements) and Leticia Gardner (38, fitness business owner)
Married
Lawrenceville, Ga.
*Rod has played for Washington, Carolina, Green Bay and Kansas City
Amber Craven (30) and Vinny Cagungun (37), nurse anesthetists
Dating
Englewood, Colo.
Chris Foster (60, receptionist) and Mary Cardona-Foster (27, marketing manager)
Father and daughter
Waltham, Mass.
Maya (20, student) and Rohan Mody (23, student)
Siblings
Monmouth Junction, N.J.
MICHELLE & SEANPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Michelle (39) and Sean Clark (46), owners of Double Dutch Aerobics
Married
East Point, Ga.
KISHORI & KARISHMAPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Kishori Turner (26, senior marketing strategist) and Karishma Cordero (22, student)
Cousins
Gaithersburg, Md., and Austin, Texas
JUAN & SHANEPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Juan Villa (29) and Shane Bilek (29), Air Force pilots
Best friends
Spokane, Wash., and Marine City, Mich.
DANNY & ANGIEPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Danny (27, university resident director) and Angie Butler (55, seventh grade teacher)
Mother and son
San Diego and Walla Walla, Wash.
DEREK & SHELISAPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Derek (57, retired chief of police) and Shelisa Williams (55, retired sheriff’s lieutenant)
Married
Alta Loma, Calif.
YVONNE & MELISSAPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Yvonne Chavez (40, global strategy and operations lead) and Melissa Main (38, investigator for U.S. Navy special operations)
Dating
San Diego
RICKY & CESARPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Ricky Rotandi (34, preschool teacher) and Cesar Aldrete (34, food stylist)
Dating
New York City
SUNNY & BIZZYPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Sunny Pulver (41) and Bizzy Smith (37), firefighters
Best friends
Edgerton, Wis., and New Berlin, Wis.
ANTHONY & BAILEYPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Anthony (26) and Bailey Smith (26), recruiters
Twin brothers
Clearwater, Fla.
ROD & LETICIAPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Rod (46, former NFL player*/owner of Gshred Supplements) and Leticia Gardner (38, fitness business owner)
Married
Lawrenceville, Ga.
*Rod has played for Washington, Carolina, Green Bay and Kansas City
AMBER & VINNYPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Amber Craven (30) and Vinny Cagungun (37), nurse anesthetists
Dating
Englewood, Colo.
CHRIS & MARYPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Chris Foster (60, receptionist) and Mary Cardona-Foster (27, marketing manager)
Father and daughter
Waltham, Mass.
MAYA & ROHANPhoto : Courtesy of CBS
Maya (20, student) and Rohan Mody (23, student)
Siblings
Monmouth Junction, N.J.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,626
Re: The Amazing Race Season 36 (CBS) Premieres 3-13-24
I never finished last season. I had a death in the family and never caught up. I'm hoping to finish it before the new season starts.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off