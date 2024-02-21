The Amazing Race Season 36 (CBS) Premieres 3-13-24

Thirteen new duos are about to take part in the Race of a lifetime.CBS has revealed its new cast for Season 36 of The Amazing Race, which premieres Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30/8:30c. Just like last season, each episode will be 90 minutes long, and there will be no non-elimination legs, raising the stakes on what will already be a high-pressure competition.Host Phil Keoghan will kick everything off from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where teams will participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last. Along the way, racers will go paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, and visit two new countries. They’ll swim through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visit music superstar Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados. Other locations include Chile, Uruguay, and Pennsylvania state, where the first team to cross the final finish line will win the highly coveted $1 million prize.The cast features former NFL player Rod Gardner and his wife Leticia; firefighter moms Sunny and Bizzy; military pilots Juan and Shane; and twin brothers Anthony and Bailey, among others.