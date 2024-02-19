How many episodes do you give a series before you say, "I'm out!"

With all the thousands of series created and a plethora of content streaming at our fingertips, I want to know how many episodes you give a series before you say, "I am out!" and give up on it.



I am trying to catch up on a variety of shows, old and new, and some shows just don't seem to hit as quickly as others. But the hard question becomes, how much time do I give this series before I realize this isn't my bag and dump it?



I know there are several series that I have made it deeply into and was glad I didn't give up on. But flip the coin and there are too many to mention where I felt like I gave too much time, and I could have been watching something else.



So, what do you do?

