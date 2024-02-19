View Poll Results: How many episodes do you give a series before you say, "I'm out!"
1 episode
16.67%
2 episodes
50.00%
3 episodes
33.33%
4 episodes
0
0%
5 episodes
0
0%
6 episodes
0
0%
An entire Season
0
0%
All or nothing! Every episode of the entire show!
0
0%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll
How many episodes do you give a series before you say, "I'm out!"
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 15,844
Received 894 Likes on 554 Posts
How many episodes do you give a series before you say, "I'm out!"
With all the thousands of series created and a plethora of content streaming at our fingertips, I want to know how many episodes you give a series before you say, "I am out!" and give up on it.
I am trying to catch up on a variety of shows, old and new, and some shows just don't seem to hit as quickly as others. But the hard question becomes, how much time do I give this series before I realize this isn't my bag and dump it?
I know there are several series that I have made it deeply into and was glad I didn't give up on. But flip the coin and there are too many to mention where I felt like I gave too much time, and I could have been watching something else.
So, what do you do?
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,275
Received 5,859 Likes on 3,998 Posts
Re: How many episodes do you give a series before you say, "I'm out!"
Based on The Curse, one episode.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Directionally Challenged (for DirecTV)
Posts: 130,054
Received 586 Likes on 472 Posts
Re: How many episodes do you give a series before you say, "I'm out!"
1 to 1.5 give or take for a drama - and based on the genre/way-its-going. Latest example for me is True Detective S4. I gave it 2. Just not my cup of tea.
A 'franchise' type show like Star Trek and Sci-Fi - longer. I learned that lesson with Babylon 5.
Comedy - that's harder. But probably shorter if I don't laugh in the episode 1.
Last edited by Red Dog; 02-19-24 at 06:07 PM.
#4
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,195
Received 3,444 Likes on 2,478 Posts
Re: How many episodes do you give a series before you say, "I'm out!"
Just a few from 2023 that I tried, but determined I had no time or they weren't for me.
True Lies - 2 episodes
Lucky Hank - 1 episode
Class of '09 - 2 episodes
There are a bunch that I simply never watch because I have no time for no matter how awesome people say is is.
and there are some that I put on pause and eventually come back to.
A show like "Fool Me Once" which is a UK mystery, which I assume many of you here never bothered with. I just happened to see the trailer on YouTube. It had almost no buzz coming into it. But, the premise interested me and I watched it all in 3 days and it also became one of the most watched shows all-time at Netflix. And I really liked it.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 18,164
Received 1,350 Likes on 997 Posts
Re: How many episodes do you give a series before you say, "I'm out!"
I voted two but its conditional.
The Bear was dropped within a couple minutes when I saw him buying bootleg meat and decided that was too stupid for me.
I barely made it through the first episode of The Righteous Gemstones until the character reveal in the literal last few seconds of the first episode at which point I basically screamed to start the next one.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: How many episodes do you give a series before you say, "I'm out!"
But I stuck with ST: Discovery for 50 eps when I should have bailed as soon as I saw their reimagined Klingons.
But on the other hand, I stopped watching Breaking Bad during the short first season, but was convinced to give it another try from the beginning after the second season, and then (of course) fell in love with it.
