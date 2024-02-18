True Detective: Night Country (S4E06) -- Finale -- "Part 6" -- 2/18/24
In the midst of a brutal storm, Danvers and Navarro find themselves stuck at Tsalal with no electricity or means of contact. As the truth about what happened to Annie and the Tsalal men unfolds, Navarro and Danvers each confront the demons from their past.
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E06) -- Finale -- "Part 6" -- 2/18/24
I’ll give it to them, I never would have guessed the cleaning ladies forcing the scientists out into the cold at gunpoint was what happened
Good to see them able to shoehorn one more season 1 reference in with “Time is a flat circle”
I still think season 2 was the worst, but this one wasn’t much better
Good to see them able to shoehorn one more season 1 reference in with “Time is a flat circle”
I still think season 2 was the worst, but this one wasn’t much better
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E06) -- Finale -- "Part 6" -- 2/18/24
So can I skip 4 and 5 and just watch this one?
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E06) -- Finale -- "Part 6" -- 2/18/24
Interesting that it was actually Navarro that shot the guy that everyone assumed Danvers did, makes her disdain for her make a little more sense. In the end the cover up story (weather occurrence) ended up being a real cover up for everything that happened. So, did Navarro wander out onto the ice, relocate, move in with Danvers?
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E06) -- Finale -- "Part 6" -- 2/18/24
At least it was only 6 episodes and wasnt a much bigger waste of time. Plus some nice cinematography. Otherwise, terrible.
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E06) -- Finale -- "Part 6" -- 2/18/24
This show was so dumb. I wasnt satisfied with the conclusion at all. So we have our answer to who killed Annie and the scientists but theres really no justice because the cops in Ennis are corrupt and cover up evidence/dish out justice to those who deserve it on their own.
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E06) -- Finale -- "Part 6" -- 2/18/24
Just terrible.
I may have missed it, but did they ever explain why the dead scientists didn't die from freezing (due to their horrified reactions instead of dying in their sleep)?
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E06) -- Finale -- "Part 6" -- 2/18/24
Blah season.
