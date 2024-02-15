The Sympathizer (HBO) - limited series - S: Robert Downey, Jr., EP: Park Chan-wook - premieres 4/14/24
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,642
Likes: 0
Received 4,419 Likes on 2,999 Posts
The Sympathizer (HBO) - limited series - S: Robert Downey, Jr., EP: Park Chan-wook - premieres 4/14/24
The Sympathizer, the new @HBO Original Limited Series from Robert Downey Jr., Park Chan-wook and a24, and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, premieres April 14.
Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States.
Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar co-showrun and executive produce. The cast is led by Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh; and star and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles.
Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States.
Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar co-showrun and executive produce. The cast is led by Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh; and star and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off