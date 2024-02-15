The Sympathizer (HBO) - limited series - S: Robert Downey, Jr., EP: Park Chan-wook - premieres 4/14/24

Quote:

The Sympathizer, the new @HBO Original Limited Series from Robert Downey Jr., Park Chan-wook and a24, and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, premieres April 14.



Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States.



Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar co-showrun and executive produce. The cast is led by Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh; and star and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles.