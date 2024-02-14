Apples Never Fall (Peacock) -- S: Bening, Neill, Brie -- Premieres 3/14/24
Apples Never Fall (Peacock) -- S: Bening, Neill, Brie -- Premieres 3/14/24
Synopsis: Based on Liane Moriartys New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their familys darkest secrets begin to surface.
The trailer looks like a movie, but this is a 7 episode limited series
