Badlands - Predator film (D: Trachtenberg)

Following the massive success of the Predator pic, Prey, 20th Century is moving forward with the next film as Deadline is hearing Dan Trachtenberg is returning to write and direct Badlands, a new standalone pic in the franchise that is expected to shoot later this year. The film is a high priority for the studio and sources say Trachtenberg and execs are already meeting with talent for the lead role.



20th Century had no comment.



Plot details are being kept under wraps other then it featuring everyones favorite extraterrestrial big game hunter. It is also known about releases plans as the last film exclusively streamed on Hulu (breaking numerous viewerships records for the streamer) but given that 20th Century has been very much back in the theatrical game with films like Boogeyman and the upcoming Alien: Romulus film bowing in theaters, a theatrical premiere isn’t out of the question.



When Prey premiered in the summer of 2022, It not only broke streaming records for Hulu but earned some of the best reviews in the franchise’s history the culminated in a nomination for best movie at this years Emmys. Since that successful relaunch, 20th Century is looking to not just move forward with another film but expand on a universe with Trachtenberg spearheading it.





Sources say while it is still in early development, a Prey 2 is still in the works that would return to the films original setting and with the films star, Amber Midthunder, potentially returning. Sources stress no talent is attached to that film but the interesting element is that even though there has been seven films featuring the infamous alien, there has never been an instance where the star of a previous film has returned to reprise their role.



