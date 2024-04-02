DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24

   
Old 02-04-24, 10:05 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,961
Received 3,405 Likes on 2,450 Posts
True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24



Julia is struggling with mental health problems again. Navarro takes her to a clinic.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-04-24, 11:58 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 17,077
Received 797 Likes on 560 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
The show continues to be hard to sit through.
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-24, 12:34 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Osiris3657's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: Denver, Colorado
Posts: 9,853
Received 262 Likes on 166 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
Doesn't help that Danvers is such an unlikable character
Osiris3657 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-24, 09:02 AM
  #4  
MrX
DVD Talk Hero
 
MrX's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,722
Received 228 Likes on 172 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
This season is a bad copy of season 1.
MrX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-24, 11:08 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,598
Received 1,109 Likes on 872 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
Originally Posted by Osiris3657
Doesn't help that Danvers is such an unlikable character
She truly is. I kind of get wanting to make her the grizzled type police chief but most of the time shes too much.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-24, 12:03 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: IL
Posts: 2,935
Received 31 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
Originally Posted by Coral
The show continues to be hard to sit through.
Yep. The 30-second skip button is getting heavy use these past few episodes.
mugwump is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-24, 12:20 PM
  #7  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,559
Likes: 0
Received 4,394 Likes on 2,980 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
Two episodes left and we aren't much farther along than when we started.

eta: As noted before the episode began... Episode 5 will be available on Friday at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.
Last edited by dex14; 02-05-24 at 02:32 PM.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-24, 03:05 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
mickey65's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 4,664
Received 56 Likes on 49 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
I thought last night's episode was really good with all that went on.
mickey65 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-24, 04:40 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
d2cheer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 11,305
Received 238 Likes on 172 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
With no football last night we watched it.


Didn't really need to as nothing furthered anything. It is really hard not to be so negative about this but man what a shit show this has become...my wife said she is not going to bother with the last 2 and I can't really blame her.
d2cheer is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-24, 10:29 PM
  #10  
MrX
DVD Talk Hero
 
MrX's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,722
Received 228 Likes on 172 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
Because of the Super Bowl, episode 5 will be up on Max on Friday night,
MrX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-24, 11:09 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Legend
 
whotony's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 22,831
Received 553 Likes on 403 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
This show has 50 minutes of nonsense unrelated to the murders and 5 minutes related to the murders.
whotony is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 01:38 AM
  #12  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 73,967
Received 5,805 Likes on 3,961 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
Did we really need a second Billie Eilish song in the episode?

I'm still enjoying it. Danvers is an awful person, but she's good at her job. Still not totally clear who the guy in the coat at the end is and what his connection to the murders is.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 07:17 AM
  #13  
MrX
DVD Talk Hero
 
MrX's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,722
Received 228 Likes on 172 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
Originally Posted by Decker
Still not totally clear who the guy in the coat at the end is and what his connection to the murders is.
That was Otis Heiss. The guy they mentioned earlier in the episode as suffering the same injuries as the researchers, burnt corneas and ruptured eardrums, who went missing in 1998. He's also the guy the geology teacher said mapped out the ice caves.
MrX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-24, 10:06 AM
  #14  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 73,967
Received 5,805 Likes on 3,961 Posts
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04)  Part 4  2/4/24
Okay, thanks. I didn't realize or remember that he went missing in 1998.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Wonder Man TV series in the works from Destin Daniel Cretton

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.