True Detective: Night Country (S4E04) Part 4 2/4/24
True Detective: Night Country (S4E04) Part 4 2/4/24
Julia is struggling with mental health problems again. Navarro takes her to a clinic.
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04) Part 4 2/4/24
Doesn't help that Danvers is such an unlikable character
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04) Part 4 2/4/24
Two episodes left and we aren't much farther along than when we started.
eta: As noted before the episode began... Episode 5 will be available on Friday at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04) Part 4 2/4/24
With no football last night we watched it.
Didn't really need to as nothing furthered anything. It is really hard not to be so negative about this but man what a shit show this has become...my wife said she is not going to bother with the last 2 and I can't really blame her.
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04) Part 4 2/4/24
This show has 50 minutes of nonsense unrelated to the murders and 5 minutes related to the murders.
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04) Part 4 2/4/24
Did we really need a second Billie Eilish song in the episode?
I'm still enjoying it. Danvers is an awful person, but she's good at her job. Still not totally clear who the guy in the coat at the end is and what his connection to the murders is.
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04) Part 4 2/4/24
Re: True Detective: Night Country (S4E04) Part 4 2/4/24
Okay, thanks. I didn't realize or remember that he went missing in 1998.
