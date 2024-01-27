Re: SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10)  H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake

Quote: Count Dooku Originally Posted by Which probably means an appearance by Jimmy Fallon.

JT was on Fallon earlier this week promoting his new album "Everything I Thought It Was" and announced his "The Forget Tomorrow" World Tour which is coming to San Antonio on May 29th. Tempted to go. I'm a JT fan.I'm not sure Jimmy will be on the show, but I know that one of the songs that JT will sing will be his new single "Selfish."