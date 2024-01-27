DVD Talk Forum

SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10)  H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake

TV Talk

SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10)  H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake

   
01-27-24, 12:25 PM
Goldberg74
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,985
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10)  H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
I was hoping Dakota would call in sick and JT would just do the whole show... but sadly, no, he's just the musical guest (but I'm sure he'll appear in a sketch or two).





Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01)  H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02)  H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03)  H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05)  H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06)  H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07)  H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08)  H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09)  H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10)  H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 02/03/24 (S49E11)  H: Ayo Edebiri - MG: Jennifer Lopez
01-27-24, 12:33 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 12,668
Re: SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10)  H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
Seriously, when I thought about how she was doing SNL to promote the release of Marvel's Madame Web, my reaction was a worn out "they are still making these movies?"

Originally Posted by Goldberg74
I was hoping Dakota would call in sick and JT would just do the whole show... but sadly, no, he's just the musical guest (but I'm sure he'll appear in a sketch or two).
Which probably means an appearance by Jimmy Fallon.
01-27-24, 01:32 PM
Goldberg74
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,985
Re: SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10)  H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
Originally Posted by Count Dooku
Which probably means an appearance by Jimmy Fallon.
JT was on Fallon earlier this week promoting his new album "Everything I Thought It Was" and announced his "The Forget Tomorrow" World Tour which is coming to San Antonio on May 29th. Tempted to go. I'm a JT fan.

I'm not sure Jimmy will be on the show, but I know that one of the songs that JT will sing will be his new single "Selfish."

01-27-24, 01:56 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 12,668
Re: SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10)  H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
Originally Posted by Goldberg74
JT was on Fallon earlier this week promoting his new album "Everything I Thought It Was" and announced his "The Forget Tomorrow" World Tour which is coming to San Antonio on May 29th. Tempted to go. I'm a JT fan.
..........."Why do you hate Britney so much?"
