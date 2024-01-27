SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
I was hoping Dakota would call in sick and JT would just do the whole show... but sadly, no, he's just the musical guest (but I'm sure he'll appear in a sketch or two).
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09) H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 02/03/24 (S49E11) H: Ayo Edebiri - MG: Jennifer Lopez
Re: SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
Seriously, when I thought about how she was doing SNL to promote the release of Marvel's Madame Web, my reaction was a worn out "they are still making these movies?"
Re: SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
I'm not sure Jimmy will be on the show, but I know that one of the songs that JT will sing will be his new single "Selfish."
