In the Know (Peacock) - Zach Woods, Mike Judge

Quote: Lauren Caspian is public radio's third most popular host. He's a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He's also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren's show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.

I watched the first three episodes today and found the show to be quite funny. (My fiance: "Oh my God, these are JUST like the people at my last job.") I'm not sure how involved Mike Judge is with this creatively, but I find it more successful (that is, funnier) than his last show that specifically satirized lefty tropes, The Goode Family. (I think I'm the only person that remembers that one season wonder.)