Old 01-22-24, 09:26 AM
Ripley (Netflix) - based on Highsmith's Tom Ripley novels - S: Andrew Scott - premieres 4/4/24


Few things are more captivating than a con man in action, especially when the stakes reach deadly heights.

Ripley, written, directed, and executive produced by Academy Award winner Steve Zaillian (The Irishman, The Night Of), will immerse you in a suspense-filled journey set in Italy in the ’60s. Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Fleabag) leads the eight-episode limited series as the roguish protagonist Tom Ripley.

Scott’s Tom Ripley is a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York. He’s hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man’s dilettante son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home. Accepting the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.

In addition to Scott in the title role and Flynn (Lovesick, Emma) as Dickie Greenleaf, the wealthy loafer who Ripley is attempting to lure home, there’s Dakota Fanning (The Equalizer, The First Lady) as Marge Sherwood, Dickie’s girlfriend, who suspects darker motives underlie Tom’s affability.

Ripley premieres April 4 on Netflix.
