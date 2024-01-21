True Detective: Night Country (S4E02) -- "Part 2" -- 1/21/24
True Detective: Night Country (4.02 - Part 2)
As Danvers and Prior set out to learn more about Tsalal, and find an unlikely location for the physical evidence, Captain Connelly threatens to move the case to Anchorage; Navarro and Danvers separately find a connection.
Airdate: Sunday 21st January 2024
