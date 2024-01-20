Wild Cards (The CW) Wed. at 8 PM
Starting a thread for the promising new show Wild Cards starring Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti. Airs on the CW and the first episode was a great opener. She's an extraverted con woman, he's a straight-laced cop who was relegated to maritime duty. The thief is forced to work with him on police cases. We've seen this formula before on television but has become a rarity in today's entertainment.
This is one of only two scripted shows the CW ordered for 2024. I could see many here enjoying its easygoing style. You'll recognize Vanessa Morgan from her days on Riverdale but this is a procedural series aimed at an older crowd. Jason Priestley makes a small appearance in the first episode. He's likely a recurring character in season one.
Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit, while Max Mitchell (Morgan) has been living a transient life, elaborately scamming everyone she meets. But while arrested and being held at the station, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves Ellis needs to get back to his detective post and Max needs to stay out of jail. The catch? They have to work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes and generally befriending everyone in sight, while driving Ellis absolutely nuts. The two will have to learn what it means to trust another person and maybe actually become partners
I was thinking about checking it out.
It's actually a co-production with the CBC and airing simultaneously with Canada unlike a few other imports the CW picked up like The Spencer Sisters, which already aired in Canada.
