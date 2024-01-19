SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09) H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09) H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
It's been over a month since the last episode, so I figured I'd start this thread a day early and get it back on our radar.
I have no idea who either of this people are but I recognize the musical guest from the Mean Girls ads (and after looking her up I see that she was on Broadway and has a new album).
Okay, so here we go...
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09) H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
