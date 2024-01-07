Golden Globes (Show Discussion) - Jan 7, 2024
Golden Globes (Show Discussion) - Jan 7, 2024
Jo Koy going over like a lead weight has been quality cringe. What a poorly produced program
That said, Bill Hader and Ali Wong are together? Neat.
