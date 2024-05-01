Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80

I remember the cool name and car of Starsky & Hutch as a kid more than actually watching the show, but I did watch it on occasion. We used to "play" Starsky & Hutch on the playground.



I knew David Soul more from Magnum Force (1973) than anything else. My dad was a big Dirty Harry fan so that movie was watched a lot since he recorded it off TV on an early VCR. Plus the song "Don't Give Up On Us" was a staple for me since I was always into easy 70's music early on as a kid. I can actually remember hearing it on my AM radio in the 70's.

