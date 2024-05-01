DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80

   
Old 01-05-24, 11:26 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,527
Received 3,316 Likes on 2,397 Posts
David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
From his X account

DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-05-24, 12:01 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 13,435
Received 386 Likes on 297 Posts
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
This is one of those celebrity deaths that makes me all too aware of how much time has passed.

I'm old enough to remember watching Starsky and Hutch during it's original run. I always thought of David Soul as a guy in his 30's or 40's. The fact that he was 80 just reminds me of how far into the future we've come (the future of my youth).

And I love Starsky and Hutch. I own it on DVD. Fun show. The chemistry between those two guys was amazing. I always liked David Soul.
B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
[email protected] (01-05-24)
Old 01-05-24, 12:03 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,052
Received 1,704 Likes on 1,156 Posts
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
He finally gave up on us.

Too soon?

RIP: I loved Starsky and Hutch.
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
devilshalo (01-05-24)
Old 01-05-24, 01:03 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,796
Received 655 Likes on 477 Posts
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
While I was around to watch Starsky and Hutch, I'll remember him more from Magnum Force.
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-05-24, 03:09 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Posts: 6,121
Likes: 0
Received 215 Likes on 154 Posts
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
He was good in the tv movie Salem's Lot.

David Soul
dom56 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-05-24, 03:19 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,527
Received 3,316 Likes on 2,397 Posts
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
I'm guessing most people under 50 aren't familiar with David Soul. He hasn't acted in over 10 years and did mostly British TV late in his career.

I was way too young when Starsky and Hutch was on and maybe glanced at it in repeats in the early 80s. But, I can't say I remember anything about it. Never watched the Stiller/Wilson movie.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-05-24, 06:11 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Spiderbite's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 15,612
Received 812 Likes on 502 Posts
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
I remember the cool name and car of Starsky & Hutch as a kid more than actually watching the show, but I did watch it on occasion. We used to "play" Starsky & Hutch on the playground.

I knew David Soul more from Magnum Force (1973) than anything else. My dad was a big Dirty Harry fan so that movie was watched a lot since he recorded it off TV on an early VCR. Plus the song "Don't Give Up On Us" was a staple for me since I was always into easy 70's music early on as a kid. I can actually remember hearing it on my AM radio in the 70's.
Spiderbite is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-05-24, 08:36 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Upright, in a cool, dry place
Posts: 4,455
Received 66 Likes on 43 Posts
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
Too bad. I remember he was really good as a villain in In the Line of Duty:The FBI Murders a 1988 TV Movie. Michael Gross (the dad from Family Ties) was his cohort. They were surprisingly convincing bad guys.
Quatermass is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
[email protected] (01-06-24)
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Bookie (Max) - S: Maniscalco, Dorsey; C: Lorre - premieres 11/30/23

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.