David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
#1
David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
From his X account
#2
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
This is one of those celebrity deaths that makes me all too aware of how much time has passed.
I'm old enough to remember watching Starsky and Hutch during it's original run. I always thought of David Soul as a guy in his 30's or 40's. The fact that he was 80 just reminds me of how far into the future we've come (the future of my youth).
And I love Starsky and Hutch. I own it on DVD. Fun show. The chemistry between those two guys was amazing. I always liked David Soul.
#3
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
He finally gave up on us.
RIP: I loved Starsky and Hutch.
#4
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
While I was around to watch Starsky and Hutch, I'll remember him more from Magnum Force.
#6
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
I'm guessing most people under 50 aren't familiar with David Soul. He hasn't acted in over 10 years and did mostly British TV late in his career.
I was way too young when Starsky and Hutch was on and maybe glanced at it in repeats in the early 80s. But, I can't say I remember anything about it. Never watched the Stiller/Wilson movie.
#7
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
I remember the cool name and car of Starsky & Hutch as a kid more than actually watching the show, but I did watch it on occasion. We used to "play" Starsky & Hutch on the playground.
I knew David Soul more from Magnum Force (1973) than anything else. My dad was a big Dirty Harry fan so that movie was watched a lot since he recorded it off TV on an early VCR. Plus the song "Don't Give Up On Us" was a staple for me since I was always into easy 70's music early on as a kid. I can actually remember hearing it on my AM radio in the 70's.
#8
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: David Soul (Starsky and Hutch, Salems Lot) dead at 80
Too bad. I remember he was really good as a villain in In the Line of Duty:The FBI Murders a 1988 TV Movie. Michael Gross (the dad from Family Ties) was his cohort. They were surprisingly convincing bad guys.
