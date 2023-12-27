Tom Smothers(One of the Smothers Brothers)-RIP
Tom Smothers(One of the Smothers Brothers)-RIP
He passed away from cancer at age 86.
I remember the Smothers Brothers Show being controversial back in the day .
Saw this in the news. RIP.
