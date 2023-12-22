LA Brea (NBC) The 3rd and Final Season Premieres 1/9/24
6 episode Final season.
Natalie Zea will have a limited presence in the final season. She filmed all her scenes in Los Angeles. Did not return to Australia.
https://tvline.com/casting-news/la-b...es-1235095148/
