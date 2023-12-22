DVD Talk Forum

LA Brea (NBC)  The 3rd and Final Season  Premieres 1/9/24

LA Brea (NBC)  The 3rd and Final Season  Premieres 1/9/24

   
LA Brea (NBC)  The 3rd and Final Season  Premieres 1/9/24



6 episode Final season.


Natalie Zea will have a limited presence in the final season. She filmed all her scenes in Los Angeles. Did not return to Australia.



https://tvline.com/casting-news/la-b...es-1235095148/
