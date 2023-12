The Regime - S : Kate Winslet (HBO ) - Limited Series - Debuts 3/3/24

Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts Are a Leader and Her Loyal Soldier in ‘The Regime’ Trailer

Set to debut March 3, the HBO limited series from 'The Menu' and 'Succession' writer Will Tracy also stars Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.Matthias Schoenaerts’ “nobody” soldier is the only person Kate Winslet ‘s European leader can trust as she loses her grip on power in the first trailer forFrom the mind ofandwriter Will Tracy , the new Max limited series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.” But its nearly two-minute trailer promises as much comedy as political drama — and possible tragedy — as it traces how Winslet’s chancellor selects an attack dog to insulate herself from criticism, subterfuge and, ultimately, reality.The series, which was previously titled, was teased back in April , but with a focus on the interactions between Winslet’s chancellor and Martha Plimpton’s American U.S. emissary, who diplomatically demands Winslet’s leader demonstrates her “credibility” as a leader to the Western nation. The latest teaser certainly nods to that political tension, but largely focuses in on the relationship between the soldier plucked from obscurity by the Chancellor, and positioned as her most trusted confidant — keeping her friends, enemies and even husband at bay.Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant round out the cast of the six-episode series, which will also stream on Max. Tracy, serves as showrunner and writer, in addition to executive producing alongside Winslet, Frank Rich, Tracey Seaward, Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs. The writing team also includes Seth Reiss, Sarah DeLappe, Gary Shteyngart and Jen Spyra.will debut on HBO March 3._______________________________Cool, looks fun, I'm always up for another HBO Limited Series starring Kate Winslet. Her last two were outstanding.