Expats (Amazon Prime) - D: Lulu Wang S: Nicole Kidman - Premieres 1/26/2024

   
Expats (Amazon Prime) - D: Lulu Wang S: Nicole Kidman - Premieres 1/26/2024


The six-part limited series is Based on the 2016 novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee.

Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centers on three American womenMargaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee, who plays Margarets husband Clarke, and Jack Huston, who plays Hilarys husband David, also star in the series.

