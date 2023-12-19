Expats (Amazon Prime) - D: Lulu Wang S: Nicole Kidman - Premieres 1/26/2024

The six-part limited series is Based on the 2016 novelby Janice Y. K. Lee.Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong,centers on three American womenMargaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee, who plays Margarets husband Clarke, and Jack Huston, who plays Hilarys husband David, also star in the series.