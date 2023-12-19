Expats (Amazon Prime) - D: Lulu Wang S: Nicole Kidman - Premieres 1/26/2024
The six-part limited series is Based on the 2016 novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee.
Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centers on three American womenMargaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee, who plays Margarets husband Clarke, and Jack Huston, who plays Hilarys husband David, also star in the series.
