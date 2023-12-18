DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Tracker (CBS) -- S: Justin Hartley -- Based on the book series by Jeffery Deaver -- Premieres 2/11/24

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Tracker (CBS) -- S: Justin Hartley -- Based on the book series by Jeffery Deaver -- Premieres 2/11/24

   
Old 12-18-23, 04:57 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,265
Received 3,242 Likes on 2,354 Posts
Tracker (CBS) -- S: Justin Hartley -- Based on the book series by Jeffery Deaver -- Premieres 2/11/24


TRACKER stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel "The Never Game" by Jeffery Deaver.

TRACKER is Hartley's first big project since the massive success of "This Is Us."

TRACKER premieres Sunday, Feb. 11 following SUPER BOWL LVIII on the CBS Television Network and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Ben Winters and Jeffrey Deaver serve as executive producers.

This is CBS' big post-Super Bowl show.

Looks cool. I like Hartley and an outdoors action series sounds fun.

Apparently this is based on a book series with the character Hartley is playing.

https://www.jefferydeaver.com/series...r-shaw-series/
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Andre Braugher dead at 61

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.