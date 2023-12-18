Tracker (CBS) -- S: Justin Hartley -- Based on the book series by Jeffery Deaver -- Premieres 2/11/24
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,265
Received 3,242 Likes on 2,354 Posts
Tracker (CBS) -- S: Justin Hartley -- Based on the book series by Jeffery Deaver -- Premieres 2/11/24
TRACKER stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel "The Never Game" by Jeffery Deaver.
TRACKER is Hartley's first big project since the massive success of "This Is Us."
TRACKER premieres Sunday, Feb. 11 following SUPER BOWL LVIII on the CBS Television Network and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Ben Winters and Jeffrey Deaver serve as executive producers.
TRACKER is Hartley's first big project since the massive success of "This Is Us."
TRACKER premieres Sunday, Feb. 11 following SUPER BOWL LVIII on the CBS Television Network and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Ben Winters and Jeffrey Deaver serve as executive producers.
This is CBS' big post-Super Bowl show.
Looks cool. I like Hartley and an outdoors action series sounds fun.
Apparently this is based on a book series with the character Hartley is playing.
https://www.jefferydeaver.com/series...r-shaw-series/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off