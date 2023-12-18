Tracker (CBS) -- S: Justin Hartley -- Based on the book series by Jeffery Deaver -- Premieres 2/11/24

Quote:

TRACKER stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel "The Never Game" by Jeffery Deaver.



TRACKER is Hartley's first big project since the massive success of "This Is Us."



TRACKER premieres Sunday, Feb. 11 following SUPER BOWL LVIII on the CBS Television Network and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.



Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Ben Winters and Jeffrey Deaver serve as executive producers.

