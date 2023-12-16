SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08)  H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish

I always look forward to the Christmas episode... especially Colin and Michael's "gifts" to each other.Kate will do fine and she'll probably resurrect a few of her characters... and I'm calling it now, she'll bring back Rafferty and talk about being abducted by elves and forced to work as a sex slave at the North Pole.Anyways, this looks promising.