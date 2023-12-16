SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,803
Received 627 Likes on 413 Posts
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
I always look forward to the Christmas episode... especially Colin and Michael's "gifts" to each other.
Kate will do fine and she'll probably resurrect a few of her characters... and I'm calling it now, she'll bring back Rafferty and talk about being abducted by elves and forced to work as a sex slave at the North Pole.
Anyways, this looks promising.
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
Kate will do fine and she'll probably resurrect a few of her characters... and I'm calling it now, she'll bring back Rafferty and talk about being abducted by elves and forced to work as a sex slave at the North Pole.
Anyways, this looks promising.
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off