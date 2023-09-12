Doctor Who - Series 14 Thread

Quote:

Long ago on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, stolen babies, goblins and perhaps the secret of her birth...



Christmas has come early as brand new images are released from the Doctor Who Christmas special  The Church on Ruby Road. As the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, takes over the TARDIS for his first epic adventure he will be joined by Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, as she makes her debut as the Doctors companion.



The Church on Ruby Road lands on Christmas Day 2023 on BBC One in the UK and Ireland, on BBCiPlayer in the UK and on Disney Plus for the rest of world.



The episode sees the Doctor come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.



Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla and grandmother, Cherry her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together...



Alongside Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson is Davina McCall who will be playing herself as she joins the cast alongside Michelle Greenidge as Rubys mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Rubys grandmother Cherry and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.



Davina said:



It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncutis first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just cant wait for everyone to see it!



Russell T Davies, Showrunner adds:



From Day One in this job, I wanted Doctor Who back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina and the Goblin King, I hope its a feast for all the family!