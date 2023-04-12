Culprits (Hulu) S: Stewart-Jarrett, Izzard, Arterton, Howell-Baptiste - premieres 12/8/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,070
Likes: 0
Received 4,247 Likes on 2,877 Posts
Culprits (Hulu) S: Stewart-Jarrett, Izzard, Arterton, Howell-Baptiste - premieres 12/8/23
Joe Petrus is living the American dream: hes a fiancé to Jules, dad to Frankie and Bud, and starting his own business in a sleepy suburban town. But unbeknownst to his family, Joe has a secret.
Three years ago, Joe was recruited by notorious British criminal Dianne Harewood to join her crew and take part in a high-stakes crime one that promised to make Joe rich and provide him with a brand-new life. And now, his dangerous past is about to catch up with him. When a killer starts targeting the crew behind the crime, Joe realizes that the only way to keep his family safe is to return to London, make contact with his old gang, and track down Dianne.
Culprits premieres December 8th, only on Hulu.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Eddie Izzard as Vincent
· Gemma Arterton as Dianne
· Kamel El Basha as Youssef
· Kevin Vidal as Jules
· Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Officer
· Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Joe
· Ned Dennehy as Devil
· Niamh Algar as Psycho
· Tara Abboud as Azar
CREW INFORMATION:
· J Blakeson as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Johanna Devereaux as EP
· Morenike Williams as PROD
· Stephen Garrett as EP
Three years ago, Joe was recruited by notorious British criminal Dianne Harewood to join her crew and take part in a high-stakes crime one that promised to make Joe rich and provide him with a brand-new life. And now, his dangerous past is about to catch up with him. When a killer starts targeting the crew behind the crime, Joe realizes that the only way to keep his family safe is to return to London, make contact with his old gang, and track down Dianne.
Culprits premieres December 8th, only on Hulu.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Eddie Izzard as Vincent
· Gemma Arterton as Dianne
· Kamel El Basha as Youssef
· Kevin Vidal as Jules
· Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Officer
· Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Joe
· Ned Dennehy as Devil
· Niamh Algar as Psycho
· Tara Abboud as Azar
CREW INFORMATION:
· J Blakeson as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Johanna Devereaux as EP
· Morenike Williams as PROD
· Stephen Garrett as EP
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Very far away..
Posts: 4,961
Likes: 0
Received 78 Likes on 59 Posts
Re: Culprits (Hulu) S: Stewart-Jarrett, Izzard, Arterton, Howell-Baptiste - premieres 12/8/23
I watched in when it aired in the UK. Not a bad show, but a bit too long.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off