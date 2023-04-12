Culprits (Hulu) S: Stewart-Jarrett, Izzard, Arterton, Howell-Baptiste - premieres 12/8/23

Quote:

Joe Petrus is living the American dream: hes a fiancé to Jules, dad to Frankie and Bud, and starting his own business in a sleepy suburban town. But unbeknownst to his family, Joe has a secret.



Three years ago, Joe was recruited by notorious British criminal Dianne Harewood to join her crew and take part in a high-stakes crime  one that promised to make Joe rich and provide him with a brand-new life. And now, his dangerous past is about to catch up with him. When a killer starts targeting the crew behind the crime, Joe realizes that the only way to keep his family safe is to return to London, make contact with his old gang, and track down Dianne.



Culprits premieres December 8th, only on Hulu.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Eddie Izzard as Vincent

· Gemma Arterton as Dianne

· Kamel El Basha as Youssef

· Kevin Vidal as Jules

· Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Officer

· Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Joe

· Ned Dennehy as Devil

· Niamh Algar as Psycho

· Tara Abboud as Azar



CREW INFORMATION:

· J Blakeson as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Johanna Devereaux as EP

· Morenike Williams as PROD

· Stephen Garrett as EP