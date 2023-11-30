Criminal Record (Apple TV+) -- S: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo -- Premieres 1/10/24

Quote:

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for "Criminal Record," the new eight-episode, one-hour crime thriller starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction. "Criminal Record" will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through February 21.



From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman ("Vera", "Indian Summers"), "Criminal Record" is a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case - one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.



"Criminal Record" stars Capaldi ("Doctor Who," "The Thick of It") as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, Jumbo ("The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," "The Beast Must Die") as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, Charlie Creed-Miles ("King Arthur," "Wild Bill") as Tony Gilfoyle, Dionne Brown ("The Walk-In") as DC Chloe Summers, Shaun Dooley ("Official Secret," "The Woman in Black," "The Awakening") as DS Kim Cardwell, Stephen Campbell-Moore ("The Bank Job," "Season of the Witch") as Leo Hanratty, Zoë Wanamaker ("Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," "My Week with Marilyn") as Maureen, Rasaq Kukoyi ("Andor," "His House") as Patrick Burrowes, Maisie Ayres as Lisa, Aysha Kala ("The Undeclared War") as Sonya Singh, Cathy Tyson ("Mona Lisa") as Doris Mathis, and Tom Moutchi ("Famalam," "the Hustle") as Errol Mathis.

