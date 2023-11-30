Griselda (Netflix) -- S: Sofia Vergara -- From the makers of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico

Quote:

GRISELDA



A new limited series starring and executive produced by Sofía Vergara, premieres globally on Netflix on January 25, 2024



Executive Produced by NARCOS & NARCOS: MEXICO showrunner & directing team Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz



About GRISELDA:



GRISELDA is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother."



Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series GRISELDA is created by NARCOS and NARCOS: MEXICO showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside NARCOS director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. The series is co-created by Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda & Carlo Bernard and Executive Produced by Newman, Miro, Escajeda, Bernard, along with Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G).



Series Credits:



Format: Limited Series, 6 Episodes x 1 Hour



Executive Producer & Star: Sofía Vergara



Created by: Eric Newman & Doug Miro & Ingrid Escajeda & Carlo Bernard



Executive Producers: NARCOS and NARCOS: MEXICO showrunner and directing team Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz. As well as Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, Carlo Bernard along with Sofía Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment.



Director: Andrés Baiz (all episodes)



Co-Showrunners: Ingrid Escajeda & Doug Miro



Starring: Sofía Vergara (Griselda Blanco), Alberto Guerra (Dario Sepúlveda), Christian Tappan (Arturo Mesa), Martín Rodríguez (Rivi Ayala), Juliana Aidén Martinez (June Hawkins), Vanessa Ferlito (Carmen Gutiérrez)

