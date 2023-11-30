Bookie (Max) - S: Maniscalco, Dorsey; C: Lorre - premieres 11/30/23

Quote:

From Emmy(R)-nominated creator Chuck Lorre ("The Big Bang Theory") and Nick Bakay, this darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts - all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man's journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Andrea Anders as Sandra

· Jorge Garcia as Hector

· Maxim Swinton as Anthony

· Omar J. Dorsey as Ray

· Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny

· Vanessa Ferlito as Lorraine



CREW INFORMATION:

· Andy Tennant as EP

· Chuck Lorre as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Judi Marmel as EP

· Nick Bakay as CRTR/EP

· Sebastian Maniscalco as EP