Bookie (Max) - S: Maniscalco, Dorsey; C: Lorre - premieres 11/30/23

From Emmy(R)-nominated creator Chuck Lorre ("The Big Bang Theory") and Nick Bakay, this darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts - all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man's journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Andrea Anders as Sandra

Jorge Garcia as Hector

Maxim Swinton as Anthony

Omar J. Dorsey as Ray

Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny

Vanessa Ferlito as Lorraine



CREW INFORMATION:

Andy Tennant as EP

Chuck Lorre as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

Judi Marmel as EP

Nick Bakay as CRTR/EP

Sebastian Maniscalco as EP