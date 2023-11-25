DVD Talk Forum

Anybody else watching Colin From Accounts?

Anybody else watching this show? It's an Australian show and is airing on Paramount Plus. Six of the eight episodes have already aired. It's an awesome show that I wasn't sure if I'd like it but I was curious after watching the trailer and hooked after the first episode. Each episode is only about a half hour so it's easily bingeable.



Inhumans99 (11-25-23)
