DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Cape Fear TV series in development from EPs Spielberg and Scorsese

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Cape Fear TV series in development from EPs Spielberg and Scorsese

   
Old 11-21-23, 03:02 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,725
Received 3,134 Likes on 2,279 Posts
Cape Fear TV series in development from EPs Spielberg and Scorsese



After the strikes, seems like now we’re getting a tidal wave of announcements and castings.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-21-23, 03:04 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,725
Received 3,134 Likes on 2,279 Posts
Re: Cape Fear TV series in development from EPs Spielberg and Scorsese
The creator of this potential series wrote Antlers and created Channel Zero.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Obituary (Hulu) - premieres 11/21/23

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.