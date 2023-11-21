Obituary (Hulu) - premieres 11/21/23

Quote:

24-year-old Elvira Clancy adores her job writing obituaries, but lately, shes been feeling unfulfilled. And when her newspaper falls on hard times, her boss tells her he is unable to keep her on the payroll. Overnight, she finds herself being paid per obituary.



So, when she accidentally kills a rude person in the town, she discovers she might have some untapped bloodlust! She relishes using ever more crafty methods to kill off the towns unpleasant residents  all while making them look like accidents.



Unfortunately, a wrench lands in the works: the newspaper hires a suspicious new crime correspondent with a penchant for conspiracy theories. The worst part? Elvira really, really likes him.



Obituary is streaming November 21 on Hulu.