Obituary (Hulu) - premieres 11/21/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,915
Likes: 0
Received 4,179 Likes on 2,833 Posts
Obituary (Hulu) - premieres 11/21/23
24-year-old Elvira Clancy adores her job writing obituaries, but lately, shes been feeling unfulfilled. And when her newspaper falls on hard times, her boss tells her he is unable to keep her on the payroll. Overnight, she finds herself being paid per obituary.
So, when she accidentally kills a rude person in the town, she discovers she might have some untapped bloodlust! She relishes using ever more crafty methods to kill off the towns unpleasant residents all while making them look like accidents.
Unfortunately, a wrench lands in the works: the newspaper hires a suspicious new crime correspondent with a penchant for conspiracy theories. The worst part? Elvira really, really likes him.
Obituary is streaming November 21 on Hulu.
So, when she accidentally kills a rude person in the town, she discovers she might have some untapped bloodlust! She relishes using ever more crafty methods to kill off the towns unpleasant residents all while making them look like accidents.
Unfortunately, a wrench lands in the works: the newspaper hires a suspicious new crime correspondent with a penchant for conspiracy theories. The worst part? Elvira really, really likes him.
Obituary is streaming November 21 on Hulu.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,298
Received 296 Likes on 230 Posts
Re: Obituary (Hulu) - premieres 11/21/23
hmmm intrigued....
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off