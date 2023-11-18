DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05)  H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05)  H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae

   
Old 11-18-23, 04:15 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,716
Received 601 Likes on 391 Posts
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05)  H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
Hes back for another go round




Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01)  H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02)  H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03)  H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05)  H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) TBA
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) TBA
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) TBA
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
For All Mankind (Apple TV+) -- S: Joel Kinnaman -- NASA series from the creator of Battlestar Galactica

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.