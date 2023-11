Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23

Eh, I donít know if Iíll watch. The first season was hit or miss and frankly I find this animation style stiff and boring, and while I usually love Jeffrey Wright I donít care for his take on the Watcher at all. Feeling pretty tapped out on multiverses and variants as it is.