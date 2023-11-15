Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23
Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
Interesting strategy to daily release.
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
Fun! Loved the Road Warrior clips.
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23
I thought season one was kind of hit and miss personally. Best episode was by far the zombies one. Kind of wish we could get a full on Marvel Zombies animated series or a movie.
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23
We are. One was announced... two years ago, though...
https://x.com/MarvelStudios/status/1...381784070?s=20
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23
Eh, I dont know if Ill watch. The first season was hit or miss and frankly I find this animation style stiff and boring, and while I usually love Jeffrey Wright I dont care for his take on the Watcher at all. Feeling pretty tapped out on multiverses and variants as it is.
