Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23

   
Old 11-15-23, 12:19 PM
Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23



Old 11-15-23, 12:32 PM
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
Interesting strategy to daily release.
Old 11-15-23, 12:40 PM
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
Fun! Loved the Road Warrior clips.
Old 11-15-23, 12:41 PM
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
Originally Posted by Deftones
They just began shooting the Agatha show this week. There is no fucking way they are holding it for 2 years. No way.
Nice call!
Old 11-15-23, 12:57 PM
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
Originally Posted by Decker
Nice call!
​​​​​yeah, we didn't have anything significant going on over the past 6-9 months.

You are seriously annoying lately.
Old 11-15-23, 01:07 PM
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23
I thought season one was kind of hit and miss personally. Best episode was by far the zombies one. Kind of wish we could get a full on Marvel Zombies animated series or a movie.
Old 11-15-23, 01:09 PM
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
Originally Posted by Deftones
​​​​​yeah, we didn't have anything significant going on over the past 6-9 months.

You are seriously annoying lately.
I wasn't being sarcastic. just noted you were right and it came out the same year.
Old 11-15-23, 01:09 PM
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23
Originally Posted by Mike86
Kind of wish we could get a full on Marvel Zombies animated series or a movie.
We are. One was announced... two years ago, though...

Old 11-15-23, 01:12 PM
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23
Originally Posted by dex14
We are. One was announced... two years ago, though...

https://x.com/MarvelStudios/status/1...381784070?s=20
I dont even remember that. Nice if it happens though!
Old 11-15-23, 01:43 PM
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney+) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 12/22/23
Eh, I dont know if Ill watch. The first season was hit or miss and frankly I find this animation style stiff and boring, and while I usually love Jeffrey Wright I dont care for his take on the Watcher at all. Feeling pretty tapped out on multiverses and variants as it is.
