Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) -- Competition show based on the TV series -- 11/22/23
456 real people.
4.56 million dollars.
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE
PREMIERES GLOBALLY ON NOVEMBER 22 ON NETFLIX
New Episodes Premiering Weekly, Through December 6th
Synopsis: 456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.
Executive Producers: Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert).
Production Companies: Studio Lambert & The Garden
Format : 10 episodes
This premieres in 2 weeks. I have to admit, it looks fun. I heard this was filmed in secrecy in the UK earlier this year. The prize money is huge.
Re: Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) -- Competition show based on the TV series -- 11/22/23
Shit.. Does this mean the series is not coming back, and it's just this?
Unfortunately, this doesn't interest me, at all.
Re: Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) -- Competition show based on the TV series -- 11/22/23
