Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) -- Competition show based on the TV series -- 11/22/23

Quote:

456 real people.



4.56 million dollars.



SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE



PREMIERES GLOBALLY ON NOVEMBER 22 ON NETFLIX



New Episodes Premiering Weekly, Through December 6th



Synopsis: 456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.



Executive Producers: Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert).



Production Companies: Studio Lambert & The Garden



Format : 10 episodes

