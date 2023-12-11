DVD Talk Forum

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) -- Competition show based on the TV series -- 11/22/23

   
Old 11-12-23, 01:26 AM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,601
Received 3,115 Likes on 2,265 Posts
Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) -- Competition show based on the TV series -- 11/22/23


456 real people.

4.56 million dollars.

SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE

PREMIERES GLOBALLY ON NOVEMBER 22 ON NETFLIX

New Episodes Premiering Weekly, Through December 6th

Synopsis: 456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

Executive Producers: Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert).

Production Companies: Studio Lambert & The Garden

Format : 10 episodes

This premieres in 2 weeks. I have to admit, it looks fun. I heard this was filmed in secrecy in the UK earlier this year. The prize money is huge.


Old 11-12-23, 01:34 AM
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 12,248
Received 832 Likes on 617 Posts
Re: Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) -- Competition show based on the TV series -- 11/22/23
Shit.. Does this mean the series is not coming back, and it's just this?

Unfortunately, this doesn't interest me, at all.
Old 11-12-23, 01:35 AM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,601
Received 3,115 Likes on 2,265 Posts
Re: Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) -- Competition show based on the TV series -- 11/22/23
Originally Posted by andicus
Shit.. Does this mean the series is not coming back, and it's just this?

Unfortunately, this doesn't interest me, at all.
A 2nd season of the scripted version is still planned. When it will get made is unknown.
