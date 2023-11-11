The Brothers Sun (Netflix) S: Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien - premieres 1/4/24

Quote:

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now.



But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all. An action-packed comedy and family drama, THE BROTHERS SUN is created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. The Brothers Sun comes to Netflix January 4th, 2024.