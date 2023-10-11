SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
With the strike over, we get actors again!
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) TBA
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) TBA
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) TBA
