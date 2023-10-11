SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
With the strike over, we get actors again!
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) TBA
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) TBA
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) TBA
Last edited by Goldberg74; 11-12-23 at 11:32 PM.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Hipster girls of the world are dying.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
This happened last time and I don't understand the approach. Timothy Chalamet was set to host when Dune came out, then it was delayed for pandemic and he still hosted that night, anyway. Seems like a repeat now with him hosting the weekend after when 2une: I Could Dune This All Day was supposed to come out.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
[In the sing-song voice of Jerry Seinfeld and George Costanza saying, "Aaaaah, Jon Jon..."]
Aaaaah, Wonka...
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Or .
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
"Supergroup"
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
I know what a supergroup is, thanks. When you set the bar so low the term is meaningless.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
The bar isn't set low. It doesn't matter how well known the members of a "supergroup" are; it's just that it's a musical act formed by already-established performers. They can be A-list stars like Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry) or they can be a bunch of indie artists like The Breeders (Tanya Donnelly, Deal sisters) or boygenius up there. The only one I think I've heard of is Phoebe Bridgers, but even though the other two are more obscure, it's still a supergroup.
One thing, though, as per the wikipedia article, it includes bands like Led Zeppelin and Foo Fighters. Generally, when I think of a "supergroup" it's more of a side project or gimmick than an actual "band." Foo Fighters grew out of Nirvana's drummer's solo project, and Led Zeppelin was more of a product of 1960s rock bands shuffling around members like a game of musical chairs.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Not sure what boygenius sounds like (too lazy to be arsed to do a youtube search), but I'll give them a listen tonight even though their Dave Grohl has hairier legs than the real Dave Grohl.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
I try not to comment on people's looks but when I see Chamalet I want to drown kittens.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
qualified as a supergroup.
Anyway, looking forward to the show. I've heard of boygenius, but not any of their songs as far as I know, but if they are rock I'll give them a listen.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
I'm a big fan. This song, which I am certain they will play tonight, was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song Grammys yesterday.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Ok, not a bad song at all. I won't take an automatic bathroom/kitchen break tonight when these ladies are playing.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Sounds like early 90s indie rock -- Julianna Hatfield, Throwing Muses, The Breeders.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Please Don't Destroy the breakout stars of this current cast with their own Apatow produced movie coming to Peacock later this month
They could host a show they are currently a part of to promote the movie.
I did not know two of the guys are the sons of Steve Higgins and Tim Herlihy two former SNL writers.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Wow, boygenius just finished their first song, and (except for the lyric "I don't know why") I couldn't understand anything they were singing. Seriously. Three different singers and the entire song was just a long mumble. They all have lovely singing voices, though.
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
I thought boygenius was great in both songs. Love them.
OMG the Orphan and the Moon sketch, I was laughing so hard I started wheezing. Who comes up with stuff like that?
OMG the Orphan and the Moon sketch, I was laughing so hard I started wheezing. Who comes up with stuff like that?
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
For those who didn't watch or turned it off early, here's the Little Orphan Cassidy sketch :
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius