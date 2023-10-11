DVD Talk Forum

SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius

   
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
With the strike over, we get actors again!






Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01)  H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02)  H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03)  H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05)  H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) TBA
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) TBA
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) TBA
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Hipster girls of the world are dying.
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
This happened last time and I don't understand the approach. Timothy Chalamet was set to host when Dune came out, then it was delayed for pandemic and he still hosted that night, anyway. Seems like a repeat now with him hosting the weekend after when 2une: I Could Dune This All Day was supposed to come out.
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Originally Posted by story
This happened last time and I don't understand the approach. Timothy Chalamet was set to host when Dune came out, then it was delayed for pandemic and he still hosted that night, anyway. Seems like a repeat now with him hosting the weekend after when 2une: I Could Dune This All Day was supposed to come out.
Promoting Wonka.
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
[In the sing-song voice of Jerry Seinfeld and George Costanza saying, "Aaaaah, Jon Jon..."]

Aaaaah, Wonka...

2:06
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Originally Posted by Goldberg74
With the strike over, we get actors again!

boygenius looks like someone ran Nirvana through a gender-swap filter.


Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Or.

Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Originally Posted by Josh-da-man
boygenius looks like someone ran Nirvana through a gender-swap filter.


Yeah they kinda lean into it. For example





Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
"Supergroup"
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Originally Posted by William Fuld
"Supergroup"
Somebody doesn't know what a Supergroup is.

All three members had successful solo careers before forming boygenius.
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
I know what a supergroup is, thanks. When you set the bar so low the term is meaningless.
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by William Fuld:
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
The bar isn't set low. It doesn't matter how well known the members of a "supergroup" are; it's just that it's a musical act formed by already-established performers. They can be A-list stars like Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry) or they can be a bunch of indie artists like The Breeders (Tanya Donnelly, Deal sisters) or boygenius up there. The only one I think I've heard of is Phoebe Bridgers, but even though the other two are more obscure, it's still a supergroup.

One thing, though, as per the wikipedia article, it includes bands like Led Zeppelin and Foo Fighters. Generally, when I think of a "supergroup" it's more of a side project or gimmick than an actual "band." Foo Fighters grew out of Nirvana's drummer's solo project, and Led Zeppelin was more of a product of 1960s rock bands shuffling around members like a game of musical chairs.
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Originally Posted by William Fuld
I know what a supergroup is, thanks. When you set the bar so low the term is meaningless.
I didn't use the term, Rolling Stone, Google and Wikipedia did.

At what point is it considered the correct description for this band?
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Not sure what boygenius sounds like (too lazy to be arsed to do a youtube search), but I'll give them a listen tonight even though their Dave Grohl has hairier legs than the real Dave Grohl.
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
I try not to comment on people's looks but when I see Chamalet I want to drown kittens.
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Originally Posted by Josh-da-man
One thing, though, as per the wikipedia article, it includes bands like Led Zeppelin...
Yeah, I'm not sure if I'd call Led Zep a "supergroup". John Paul Jones, while a well known session player at the time, was never in a known band, and Plant and Bonham were in Band of Joy together, a barely known band that didn't record anything other than some demos and no record deal. Now, the original planned line up of Page, maybe Jeff Beck, Keith Moon, John Entwistle, and maybe Steve Winwood or Steve Marriott on vocals would have certainly
qualified as a supergroup.

Anyway, looking forward to the show. I've heard of boygenius, but not any of their songs as far as I know, but if they are rock I'll give them a listen.
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
I'm a big fan. This song, which I am certain they will play tonight, was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song Grammys yesterday.
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Ok, not a bad song at all. I won't take an automatic bathroom/kitchen break tonight when these ladies are playing.
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Sounds like early 90s indie rock -- Julianna Hatfield, Throwing Muses, The Breeders.
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Please Don't Destroy the breakout stars of this current cast with their own Apatow produced movie coming to Peacock later this month

They could host a show they are currently a part of to promote the movie.

I did not know two of the guys are the sons of Steve Higgins and Tim Herlihy two former SNL writers.





Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Originally Posted by Decker
Yeah they kinda lean into it. For example





In the last photo I thought the girl in the middle was Chris Kattan in drag
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Wow, boygenius just finished their first song, and (except for the lyric "I don't know why") I couldn't understand anything they were singing. Seriously. Three different singers and the entire song was just a long mumble. They all have lovely singing voices, though.
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
I thought boygenius was great in both songs. Love them.

OMG the Orphan and the Moon sketch, I was laughing so hard I started wheezing. Who comes up with stuff like that?
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
For those who didn't watch or turned it off early, here's the Little Orphan Cassidy sketch :
Reply Like
Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius
Originally Posted by Josh-da-man
Sounds like early 90s indie rock -- Julianna Hatfield, Throwing Muses, The Breeders.
Yeah, that's the feel I get as well, not a bad thing. Their performances were pretty good last night, in my opinion much better than the other musical guests they've had recently. The show was the usual to be expected, some funny sketches and some clunkers, not bad over all.
Reply Like

