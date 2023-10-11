SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius

Re: SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chamalet - MG: Boygenius

The bar isn't set low. It doesn't matter how well known the members of a "supergroup" are; it's just that it's a musical act formed by already-established performers. They can be A-list stars like Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry) or they can be a bunch of indie artists like The Breeders (Tanya Donnelly, Deal sisters) or boygenius up there. The only one I think I've heard of is Phoebe Bridgers, but even though the other two are more obscure, it's still a supergroup.



One thing, though, as per the wikipedia article, it includes bands like Led Zeppelin and Foo Fighters. Generally, when I think of a "supergroup" it's more of a side project or gimmick than an actual "band." Foo Fighters grew out of Nirvana's drummer's solo project, and Led Zeppelin was more of a product of 1960s rock bands shuffling around members like a game of musical chairs.