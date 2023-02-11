After Midnight (CBS) - Host: Taylor Tomlinson
The host replacing Corden will be Taylor Tomlinson on After Midnight (a renamed version of "@ Midnight". It's still not clear to me if this will be an hour show or just half an hour. The Comedy Central version was a half hour, I believe.
https://deadline.com/2023/11/taylor-...ht-1235590385/
I love Taylor Tomlinson!
I hope it works out for Taylor. I just missed seeing her when she was in town so hope she'll come back soon.
Good choice.
