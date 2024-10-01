Echo (Disney +) 1/10/2024
Echo (Disney +) 1/10/2024
No bad deed goes unpunished. All episodes of Marvel Studios' #Echo, a new Original series, streaming January 10 on @DisneyPlus & @Hulu.
Re: Echo (Disney +) 1/10/2024
Ok, that trailer made me much more interested in this show!
Re: Echo (Disney +) 1/10/2024
Good trailer, much better then expected! Will still wait for reviews/word of mouth, Marvel just doesn't get the benefit of the doubt from me any more.
Re: Echo (Disney +) 1/10/2024
It has the feel of the Netflix Daredevil or Punisher series... cautiously optimistic. Especially since it's being dumped all at once.
Re: Echo (Disney +) 1/10/2024
I actually have that whole day free... I just might binge the entire thing.
It's a got a vibe that's halfway between Daredevil (Netflix) and Hawkeye (Disney).
I'm in.
Re: Echo (Disney +) 1/10/2024
Out of all the announced series this is the one I thought would get cancelled first just for having like no built in demand for it from either a comics or a character standpoint. But hopefully that means it's able to do something unique in that corner of the MCU.
Re: Echo (Disney +) 1/10/2024
Looks good and they're doing the right thing by releasing it all at once. It's also only 5 episodes, so a single day binge is easy enough to do.
