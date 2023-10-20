DVD Talk Forum

Found (NBC) - Missing Person Procedural - S: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar



In a riveting new drama, brilliant recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America’s missing and forgotten people. They’ll stop at nothing to solve these cases because for them, it’s personal – every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance. But Gabi has a chilling secret of her own that could unravel everything... she’s got her childhood kidnapper locked up in the basement, helping her crack every case.
I know procedurals don't get much attention here but with the lack of shows coming back this fall, wanted to see if anyone else is watching this. The premise is silly but it checks all the boxes if you enjoy this type of case of the week show. I don't find any of the characters annoying, which is a big plus. That being said, I'd be surprised if it sees a 2nd season.
