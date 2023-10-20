Found (NBC) - Missing Person Procedural - S: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar
In a riveting new drama, brilliant recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America’s missing and forgotten people. They’ll stop at nothing to solve these cases because for them, it’s personal – every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance. But Gabi has a chilling secret of her own that could unravel everything... she’s got her childhood kidnapper locked up in the basement, helping her crack every case.
