Bodies (Netflix) -- S: Stephen Graham -- Mystery Time Travel Limited series -- Premieres 10/19/23

   
10-19-23, 03:13 PM
DJariya
 
Bodies (Netflix) -- S: Stephen Graham -- Mystery Time Travel Limited series -- Premieres 10/19/23






Four detectives, living in four different eras, find the body of the same murder victim in London's Whitechapel. They soon come to realise their investigations have them central to a mysterious conspiracy spanning over a 150 years.

All 8 episodes are up today. I guess this is Netflix's new event series.





