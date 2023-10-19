Bodies (Netflix) -- S: Stephen Graham -- Mystery Time Travel Limited series -- Premieres 10/19/23
Four detectives, living in four different eras, find the body of the same murder victim in London's Whitechapel. They soon come to realise their investigations have them central to a mysterious conspiracy spanning over a 150 years.
All 8 episodes are up today. I guess this is Netflix's new event series.
