Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+) S: Brie Larson - premieres 10/13/23
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+) S: Brie Larson - premieres 10/13/23
Brilliant chemist turned famous TV host. Youve never met anyone like Elizabeth Zott. Based on the best-selling novel, Lessons in Chemistry premieres October 13.
Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives and the men who are suddenly listening a lot more than recipes.
Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick, Outer Range), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant, The Offer), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory, The Dropout), Patrick Walker (Gaslit, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), and Thomas Mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl).
Lessons in Chemistry is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Seven-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America) serves as showrunner. Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich) executive produces alongside Larson. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Looking for Alaska) serves as director and executive producer of the first two episodes. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (Ozark, A Teacher) executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.
