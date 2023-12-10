Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+) S: Brie Larson - premieres 10/13/23

Quote:

Brilliant chemist turned famous TV host. Youve never met anyone like Elizabeth Zott. Based on the best-selling novel, Lessons in Chemistry premieres October 13.



Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives  and the men who are suddenly listening  a lot more than recipes.



Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick, Outer Range), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant, The Offer), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory, The Dropout), Patrick Walker (Gaslit, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), and Thomas Mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl).



Lessons in Chemistry is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Seven-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America) serves as showrunner. Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich) executive produces alongside Larson. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Looking for Alaska) serves as director and executive producer of the first two episodes. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (Ozark, A Teacher) executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.