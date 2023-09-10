DVD Talk Forum

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix)

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix)

   
10-09-23, 04:43 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 38,515
Received 420 Likes on 324 Posts
Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix)
I'm in the minority in that I really enjoyed Masters of the Universe: Revelation, despite some gripes. So I am looking forward to the sequel.


10-09-23, 04:45 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 42,738
Received 1,683 Likes on 1,299 Posts
Re: Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix)
I liked it, but that's a terrible name for the sequel (if you don't want to get them confused)
10-09-23, 05:20 PM
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,357
Received 1,045 Likes on 833 Posts
Re: Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix)
Definitely down for more Masters of the Universe content. It would be nice to get more than five episodes as Revelation left me wanting more and ten episodes split into two volumes of five episodes each didnt feel like enough. I thought Revelation was a pretty good modern reboot/continuation though.
