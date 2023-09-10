Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix)
I'm in the minority in that I really enjoyed Masters of the Universe: Revelation, despite some gripes. So I am looking forward to the sequel.
I liked it, but that's a terrible name for the sequel (if you don't want to get them confused)
Definitely down for more Masters of the Universe content. It would be nice to get more than five episodes as Revelation left me wanting more and ten episodes split into two volumes of five episodes each didnt feel like enough. I thought Revelation was a pretty good modern reboot/continuation though.
