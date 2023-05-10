Loki (S2E01) - Ouroboros - 10/5/23

Quote:

Loki (Season 2)



Premiere (Available at 6:00pm PT)



Marvel Studios' "Loki" Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.