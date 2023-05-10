Loki (S2E01) - Ouroboros - 10/5/23
Loki (S2E01) - Ouroboros - 10/5/23
Loki (Season 2)
Premiere (Available at 6:00pm PT)
Marvel Studios' "Loki" Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
Re: Loki (S2E01) - Ouroboros - 10/5/23
There is a mid-credits scene for this episode.
Re: Loki (S2E01) - Ouroboros - 10/5/23
Pretty good start to season two. I probably should have rewatched season one beforehand. I remembered a lot of it but it has been a while and this picks up right where the finale left off.
